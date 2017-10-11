5065 Sherman Street

Amenities
2 Weeks FREE!! Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath in Globeville with Option to Buy! - This home has just gone through upgrades!! Finished attic with 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Located with easy access to I-25 AND I-70. Come see this place for yourself!!
This home features
3 Bedrooms including finished large attic
1 Bath
Fenced Back Yard
Detached Garage and Off Street Parking
New Deck!!
Pet Friendly
Rental Terms
Rent - $1595
Security Deposit - $1595
Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
