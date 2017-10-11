All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5065 Sherman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5065 Sherman Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

5065 Sherman Street

5065 Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5065 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80216
Globeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Weeks FREE!! Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath in Globeville with Option to Buy! - This home has just gone through upgrades!! Finished attic with 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Located with easy access to I-25 AND I-70. Come see this place for yourself!!

This home features
3 Bedrooms including finished large attic
1 Bath
Fenced Back Yard
Detached Garage and Off Street Parking
New Deck!!
Pet Friendly

Rental Terms
Rent - $1595
Security Deposit - $1595

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE3579537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Sherman Street have any available units?
5065 Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5065 Sherman Street have?
Some of 5065 Sherman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Sherman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5065 Sherman Street is pet friendly.
Does 5065 Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 5065 Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 5065 Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Sherman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 5065 Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 5065 Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 5065 Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5065 Sherman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University