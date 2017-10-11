5065 Sherman Street

Amenities

2 Weeks FREE!! Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath in Globeville with Option to Buy! - This home has just gone through upgrades!! Finished attic with 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Located with easy access to I-25 AND I-70. Come see this place for yourself!!



This home features

3 Bedrooms including finished large attic

1 Bath

Fenced Back Yard

Detached Garage and Off Street Parking

New Deck!!

Pet Friendly



Rental Terms

Rent - $1595

Security Deposit - $1595



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

