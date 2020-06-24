All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

505 Logan St. #14

505 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
505 Logan St. #14 Available 03/24/19 Garden Level Updated 1 Bedroom Near Trader Joes! - This 1bd/1ba, garden level unit is spacious with a large living room and 16ft closet. Newer paint, Newer carpet, Newer Windows, Newer light fixtures, Newer ceiling fan, Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile floors in Kitchen and Bathroom. Comes with extra storage unit and there is a onsite laundry facility. On Street Parking. Sorry, per HOA No dogs. Walking distance to Trader Joes and other shopping! This is a non smoking building.

Professionally Managed By Realm Realty & Management.

Call Heidi at 720-432-5051 to schedule a showing or email showings@realmcolorado.com.

(RLNE1914293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Logan St. #14 have any available units?
505 Logan St. #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Logan St. #14 have?
Some of 505 Logan St. #14's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Logan St. #14 currently offering any rent specials?
505 Logan St. #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Logan St. #14 pet-friendly?
No, 505 Logan St. #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 505 Logan St. #14 offer parking?
No, 505 Logan St. #14 does not offer parking.
Does 505 Logan St. #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Logan St. #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Logan St. #14 have a pool?
No, 505 Logan St. #14 does not have a pool.
Does 505 Logan St. #14 have accessible units?
No, 505 Logan St. #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Logan St. #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Logan St. #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
