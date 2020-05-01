5038 Andes Way

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with an attached 2-car garage. Upstairs features a large open kitchen that opens into the spacious living room. The gorgeous kitchen has a huge center island with counter seating, granite countertops, pantry and plenty of cabinets. Light and bright master bedroom includes bathroom and a walk-in closet. The walkout basement features a gracious guest bedroom, full bathroom, laundry closet and a nice flex space with access to the patio. Private fenced backyard. Quick access to the airport and I-70 as well as Light Rail and WALKING DISTANCE to a huge park, Beer Garden and King Soopers. Pets are allowed, but no restricted breeds. For more information or a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff @ 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.