5038 Andes Way
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

5038 Andes Way

5038 Andes Way · No Longer Available
Location

5038 Andes Way, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with an attached 2-car garage. Upstairs features a large open kitchen that opens into the spacious living room. The gorgeous kitchen has a huge center island with counter seating, granite countertops, pantry and plenty of cabinets. Light and bright master bedroom includes bathroom and a walk-in closet. The walkout basement features a gracious guest bedroom, full bathroom, laundry closet and a nice flex space with access to the patio. Private fenced backyard. Quick access to the airport and I-70 as well as Light Rail and WALKING DISTANCE to a huge park, Beer Garden and King Soopers. Pets are allowed, but no restricted breeds. For more information or a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff @ 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 Andes Way have any available units?
5038 Andes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5038 Andes Way have?
Some of 5038 Andes Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 Andes Way currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Andes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Andes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5038 Andes Way is pet friendly.
Does 5038 Andes Way offer parking?
Yes, 5038 Andes Way offers parking.
Does 5038 Andes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5038 Andes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Andes Way have a pool?
No, 5038 Andes Way does not have a pool.
Does 5038 Andes Way have accessible units?
No, 5038 Andes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Andes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5038 Andes Way does not have units with dishwashers.

