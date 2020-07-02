4986 Akron Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea662f601a ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.*** 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath courtyard home over 2800 sq ft of living space located in the Willow Park East neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Living Area with gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors that flow into an Eat-In Kitchen with an island/breakfast bar that is adorned with a custom counter, stainless appliances, Dining Area and a plethora of cabinets. The Upper Level includes a Laundry Room and 3 Bedrooms featuring an oversized Master Suite with his/her large walk-in closets, window seat and a 5 piece tiled Bath with soaking tub. The finished Basement is equipped with a Bedroom, Full Bathroom, lots of Storage, very large Flex Space perfect for a Family Room, Rec Room or Work-Out Area. Relax on the large Deck in the fenced side yard, perfect for entertaining! Washer/Dryer, Central Air, Ceiling Fans. Great location and blocks from the North High School, DSST Conservatory Green, High Tech Elementary, Green-North, the Shops at Northfield, Prairie Meadows Park, the Maverick Pool, and Runway 35 pool. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, the other four Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver’s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Pets must have owner's approval. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools