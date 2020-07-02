All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4986 Akron Street

4986 North Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

4986 North Akron Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea662f601a ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.*** 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath courtyard home over 2800 sq ft of living space located in the Willow Park East neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Living Area with gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors that flow into an Eat-In Kitchen with an island/breakfast bar that is adorned with a custom counter, stainless appliances, Dining Area and a plethora of cabinets. The Upper Level includes a Laundry Room and 3 Bedrooms featuring an oversized Master Suite with his/her large walk-in closets, window seat and a 5 piece tiled Bath with soaking tub. The finished Basement is equipped with a Bedroom, Full Bathroom, lots of Storage, very large Flex Space perfect for a Family Room, Rec Room or Work-Out Area. Relax on the large Deck in the fenced side yard, perfect for entertaining! Washer/Dryer, Central Air, Ceiling Fans. Great location and blocks from the North High School, DSST Conservatory Green, High Tech Elementary, Green-North, the Shops at Northfield, Prairie Meadows Park, the Maverick Pool, and Runway 35 pool. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, the other four Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver&rsquo;s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Pets must have owner's approval. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4986 Akron Street have any available units?
4986 Akron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4986 Akron Street have?
Some of 4986 Akron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4986 Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
4986 Akron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4986 Akron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4986 Akron Street is pet friendly.
Does 4986 Akron Street offer parking?
No, 4986 Akron Street does not offer parking.
Does 4986 Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4986 Akron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4986 Akron Street have a pool?
Yes, 4986 Akron Street has a pool.
Does 4986 Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 4986 Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4986 Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4986 Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.

