patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4941 Valentia St Available 10/01/19 Like New 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhouse w/ 2 Car Garage Stapleton North - 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Modern Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage. Townhouse w/ Bright Open Main Floor Living / Family Room and Kitchen w/ New Stainless Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Back-splash, Light Colored Cabinets, Bright White Kitchen. Amazing Look. Mountain Views and a Park in Front of Home. Balcony Overlooks The Park and Urban Open Space Living. Master Walk-in Closet plus Upgraded Master Bath. 2nd Bedroom has Private Bath and Mountain Views. Laundry near Master Bedroom, Great for Laundry. Super Location North Stapleton / Northfield Living. Walk to Many Restaurants and the Park Across the Street. Home Built New in 2016



