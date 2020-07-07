All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

4940 Akron

4940 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

4940 Akron Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
online portal
Lovely 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home with cozy fireplace and private backyard! - Available for a 1 or 2-year lease!

Just minutes to all that Northfield has to offer! Enjoy mornings w/coffee on the front veranda and social gatherings under the covered deck. A peaceful Master Suite is complete with a beautifully tiled ensuite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. One additional bedroom and large loft area-perfect for a home office with 1 additional bath. The finished basement offers plenty of space for guests with recreation room, bedroom, and full bathroom.
Wall Mounted flat screen TV will be included for tenant use.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $500/pet deposit. No large or dangerous breeds will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4725336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 Akron have any available units?
4940 Akron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4940 Akron have?
Some of 4940 Akron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 Akron currently offering any rent specials?
4940 Akron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 Akron pet-friendly?
Yes, 4940 Akron is pet friendly.
Does 4940 Akron offer parking?
No, 4940 Akron does not offer parking.
Does 4940 Akron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4940 Akron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 Akron have a pool?
No, 4940 Akron does not have a pool.
Does 4940 Akron have accessible units?
No, 4940 Akron does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 Akron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4940 Akron has units with dishwashers.

