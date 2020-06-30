49 Alcott Street

Amenities

Available NOW & 2 WEEKS FREE !! Recently Remodeled Bungalow in Valverde!!! - You have to come see this wonderful updated 4 bedroom 2 Bath home in the highly desirable Valverde Neighborhood. Easy access to 6th Ave, and I-25.



This home features;



New Flooring including Carpet

Refreshed Kitchen

New Paint

Large Fenced Yard

New High Efficiency Windows

Washer/Dryer Hookups



Nearby schools include Florence Crittenton High School, Barnum Elementary School and Valverde Elementary School.



The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Pacific Ocean Marketplace, and Costco Business.

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Dazbog Coffee.



Nearby restaurants include Bo's Brewed Coffee, Bubbachinos and Lily's Cocina.



49 Alcott St is near Barnum Park, Valverde Park and Huston Lake Park.



-Rental Terms -

Rent - $2095

Application Fee - $45

Security Deposit - $2095

Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200/pet and $25/pet/month



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss at andy.hoss@realatlas.com or text at 319-431-8909



