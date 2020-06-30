All apartments in Denver
49 Alcott Street

49 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

49 Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80219
Valverde

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Available NOW & 2 WEEKS FREE !! Recently Remodeled Bungalow in Valverde!!! - You have to come see this wonderful updated 4 bedroom 2 Bath home in the highly desirable Valverde Neighborhood. Easy access to 6th Ave, and I-25.

This home features;

New Flooring including Carpet
Refreshed Kitchen
New Paint
Large Fenced Yard
New High Efficiency Windows
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nearby schools include Florence Crittenton High School, Barnum Elementary School and Valverde Elementary School.

The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Pacific Ocean Marketplace, and Costco Business.
Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Dazbog Coffee.

Nearby restaurants include Bo's Brewed Coffee, Bubbachinos and Lily's Cocina.

49 Alcott St is near Barnum Park, Valverde Park and Huston Lake Park.

-Rental Terms -
Rent - $2095
Application Fee - $45
Security Deposit - $2095
Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200/pet and $25/pet/month

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss at andy.hoss@realatlas.com or text at 319-431-8909

(RLNE5411482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Alcott Street have any available units?
49 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Alcott Street have?
Some of 49 Alcott Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Alcott Street is pet friendly.
Does 49 Alcott Street offer parking?
No, 49 Alcott Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Alcott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 49 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 49 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Alcott Street does not have units with dishwashers.

