Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

4880 Cathay Ct Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Green Valley Ranch Home For Rent - Stunning, almost new Oakwood Home for rent. Steps from shopping/schools/transportation - easy DIA access - close to Buckley AFB - Amazing Location! Inside you'll love the flowing & open concept. The home offers a huge kitchen with giant granite island and stainless appliances. The main floor master is massive, with a sitting area, large walk in closet and the shower you dream of with extra jets and tons of space. Hardwood Floors - Zeriscape - Abundant Basement Storage, plus an awesome loft/flex space upstairs, and another bedroom with it's own private bath - a 2nd master suite retreat.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4990366)