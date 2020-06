Amenities

air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Virginia Village Home, Near Glendale. Close to Cherry Creek Mall and near lots of bike trails. Huge yard with a garden. Move in ready!!! Come see it today! Fantastic location!

Virginia Village Home, Near Glendale. Close to Cherry Creek Mall and near lots of bike trails. Huge yard with a garden. Move in ready!!! Come see it today! Fantastic location!