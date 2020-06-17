4814 W 8th Ave

Everything is brand new! New electrical, New Plumbing, New Paint, New floors, New Kitchen and New Bathroom! 2 beds 1 bath open concept all on one floor! Minutes from Downtown Denver and lightrail! Easy to get wherever you are going!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
