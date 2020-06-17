All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4814 W 8th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4814 W 8th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4814 W 8th Ave

4814 West 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4814 West 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Everything is brand new! New electrical, New Plumbing, New Paint, New floors, New Kitchen and New Bathroom! 2 beds 1 bath open concept all on one floor! Minutes from Downtown Denver and lightrail! Easy to get wherever you are going!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 W 8th Ave have any available units?
4814 W 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4814 W 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4814 W 8th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 W 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4814 W 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4814 W 8th Ave offer parking?
No, 4814 W 8th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4814 W 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 W 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 W 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 4814 W 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4814 W 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4814 W 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 W 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 W 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 W 8th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 W 8th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University