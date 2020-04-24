Amenities

4776 East Utah Place Available 08/07/19 VIRGINIA VILLAGE, MIDCENTURY HOME, REMODELED KITCHEN, HIGH-END STAINLESS APPLIANCES, HARDWOODS, FINISHED BASEMENT! - 12 Month Lease.

Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer (owner pays trash and recycling).

Up to 2 pets allowed - cats ok, or dogs under 30 lbs.

1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. and $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35 pet rent per month.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat and swamp cooler.

Available for showings 6/17/19 and occupancy 8/7/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Newly remodeled 5 bed, 2 bath ranch home built in 1953 with 2,112 finished square feet. Main floor features hardwood flooring with an open concept floor plan. Enter into a large living room with large corner picture windows and ceiling fan. Completely updated kitchen with new high end appliances including a 5-burner gas range, two tone solid wood shaker cabinets, pantry and bar seating. Also includes a separate dining area adjacent to kitchen. Main floor bath remodeled with new floor tile, wall tile and tub and fixtures. Basement is fully finished with a large 4th bedroom and small 5th bedroom (both non-conforming), bright laundry room with utility sink and cabinets , a 2nd bath with under stairs storage, a separate large storage room, a 2nd living room area and game room/flex space. Basement bathroom features tile floors and shower and a new furniture style vanity with bronze fixtures and hardware. Located on a corner lot with 2 off street parking spaces. Property offers a large 8 x 8 shed, fenced yard with 250 square foot paver patio in back, deck in front and professional landscaping. Great SE Denver location just minutes to I-25, DU, DTC, and 2 blocks from bridge to CO Station light rail



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



