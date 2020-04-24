All apartments in Denver
4776 East Utah Place
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

Location

4776 East Utah Place, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4776 East Utah Place Available 08/07/19 VIRGINIA VILLAGE, MIDCENTURY HOME, REMODELED KITCHEN, HIGH-END STAINLESS APPLIANCES, HARDWOODS, FINISHED BASEMENT! - 12 Month Lease.
Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer (owner pays trash and recycling).
Up to 2 pets allowed - cats ok, or dogs under 30 lbs.
1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. and $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35 pet rent per month.
No smoking.
Gas forced air heat and swamp cooler.
Available for showings 6/17/19 and occupancy 8/7/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Newly remodeled 5 bed, 2 bath ranch home built in 1953 with 2,112 finished square feet. Main floor features hardwood flooring with an open concept floor plan. Enter into a large living room with large corner picture windows and ceiling fan. Completely updated kitchen with new high end appliances including a 5-burner gas range, two tone solid wood shaker cabinets, pantry and bar seating. Also includes a separate dining area adjacent to kitchen. Main floor bath remodeled with new floor tile, wall tile and tub and fixtures. Basement is fully finished with a large 4th bedroom and small 5th bedroom (both non-conforming), bright laundry room with utility sink and cabinets , a 2nd bath with under stairs storage, a separate large storage room, a 2nd living room area and game room/flex space. Basement bathroom features tile floors and shower and a new furniture style vanity with bronze fixtures and hardware. Located on a corner lot with 2 off street parking spaces. Property offers a large 8 x 8 shed, fenced yard with 250 square foot paver patio in back, deck in front and professional landscaping. Great SE Denver location just minutes to I-25, DU, DTC, and 2 blocks from bridge to CO Station light rail

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4146160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4776 East Utah Place have any available units?
4776 East Utah Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4776 East Utah Place have?
Some of 4776 East Utah Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4776 East Utah Place currently offering any rent specials?
4776 East Utah Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4776 East Utah Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4776 East Utah Place is pet friendly.
Does 4776 East Utah Place offer parking?
Yes, 4776 East Utah Place offers parking.
Does 4776 East Utah Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4776 East Utah Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4776 East Utah Place have a pool?
No, 4776 East Utah Place does not have a pool.
Does 4776 East Utah Place have accessible units?
No, 4776 East Utah Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4776 East Utah Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4776 East Utah Place has units with dishwashers.
