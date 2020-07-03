All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

4764 Crystal Street

4764 Crystal Street · No Longer Available
Location

4764 Crystal Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fantastic half-duplex in the Montbello neighborhood comes with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances Situated in a quiet neighborhood the location offers very quick access to:
- Multiple Parks within walking distance
- Library and rec center within walking distance
- Public transportation: Bus stops at the end of the block, with light rail station a short bus trip away or within bike riding distance
- Convenient to DEN airport
- Quick access to I-70, E-470, I-225, downtown and the mountains
- Northfield / Stapleton very close
No smoking, no-pets please
Call to set up a showing, this will not last long!
In-unit washer and dryer
2-car garage
Fenced in backyard
HVAC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4764 Crystal Street have any available units?
4764 Crystal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4764 Crystal Street have?
Some of 4764 Crystal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4764 Crystal Street currently offering any rent specials?
4764 Crystal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4764 Crystal Street pet-friendly?
No, 4764 Crystal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4764 Crystal Street offer parking?
Yes, 4764 Crystal Street offers parking.
Does 4764 Crystal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4764 Crystal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4764 Crystal Street have a pool?
No, 4764 Crystal Street does not have a pool.
Does 4764 Crystal Street have accessible units?
No, 4764 Crystal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4764 Crystal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4764 Crystal Street has units with dishwashers.

