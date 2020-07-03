4764 Crystal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This fantastic half-duplex in the Montbello neighborhood comes with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances Situated in a quiet neighborhood the location offers very quick access to:

- Multiple Parks within walking distance

- Library and rec center within walking distance

- Public transportation: Bus stops at the end of the block, with light rail station a short bus trip away or within bike riding distance

- Convenient to DEN airport

- Quick access to I-70, E-470, I-225, downtown and the mountains

- Northfield / Stapleton very close

No smoking, no-pets please

Call to set up a showing, this will not last long!

In-unit washer and dryer

2-car garage

Fenced in backyard

HVAC