4764 Crystal Street

Amenities
This fantastic half-duplex in the Montbello neighborhood comes with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances Situated in a quiet neighborhood the location offers very quick access to:
- Multiple Parks within walking distance
- Library and rec center within walking distance
- Public transportation: Bus stops at the end of the block, with light rail station a short bus trip away or within bike riding distance
- Convenient to DEN airport
- Quick access to I-70, E-470, I-225, downtown and the mountains
- Northfield / Stapleton very close
No smoking, no-pets please
Call to set up a showing, this will not last long!
In-unit washer and dryer
2-car garage
Fenced in backyard
HVAC