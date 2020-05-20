All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

4741 Zuni St

4741 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

4741 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Call for a showing.
(720) 460-1121

2 bedrooms
2 full bathrooms (1 w/tub + 1 w/shower)
1,100 SF single family home w/secured yard
1 car garage w/automatic garage door + keypad
New Fridge, Washer & Dryer
All New Grey Interior Paint (photos are older)
Off-street parking in driveway for up to 3 cars
Bonus mud room w/shelving system storage
Large back yard with shed for storage & concrete pad for parking
Large yard, 3 garden beds for planting
2 miles from Regis University
Close to shops & restaurants at 44th & Zuni
Sunnyside neighborhood
Less than 1 mile to Rocky Mt. Lake Park
2 miles to Tennyson Shops + Berkeley Lake
Easy access to I-70 / I-25
10 min bike ride to LoHi / 15 min to Downtown
Small Dog Ok, No Cats
$2,300/month + 1 month security deposit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5061047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

