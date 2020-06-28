All apartments in Denver
4725 Race St.

4725 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

4725 Race Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
I70/Brighton Blvd, Elyria-Swansea, 2 bed, new floor/paint/tile, storage, covered porch! - 6 Month Lease (through 6/30/20 - contact your leasing agent for longer terms available)
Tenant pays gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash and recycling.
One small dog (under 35 lbs) or cat allowed. $300 refundable pet deposit required. $30/mo pet rent.
No Smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C. Both are brand new.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Single-family home in Elyria-Swansea built-in 1896 with 765 square feet. Great open floor plan with long open area from front to back of home. Updated with new paint, flooring, tile and appliances. Tile backsplash in kitchen. Tile floor in entry, bath and at shower surround. Covered front porch. Storage shed in back and additional storage in crawlspace. Stack washer and dryer included. Great location near National Western Complex, Coliseum, RINO/River North. Easy I70, I25 and Downtown Denver access.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5400867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Race St. have any available units?
4725 Race St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 Race St. have?
Some of 4725 Race St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Race St. currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Race St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Race St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 Race St. is pet friendly.
Does 4725 Race St. offer parking?
No, 4725 Race St. does not offer parking.
Does 4725 Race St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4725 Race St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Race St. have a pool?
No, 4725 Race St. does not have a pool.
Does 4725 Race St. have accessible units?
No, 4725 Race St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Race St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 Race St. does not have units with dishwashers.

