4725 Race St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

I70/Brighton Blvd, Elyria-Swansea, 2 bed, new floor/paint/tile, storage, covered porch! - 6 Month Lease (through 6/30/20 - contact your leasing agent for longer terms available)

Tenant pays gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash and recycling.

One small dog (under 35 lbs) or cat allowed. $300 refundable pet deposit required. $30/mo pet rent.

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C. Both are brand new.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Single-family home in Elyria-Swansea built-in 1896 with 765 square feet. Great open floor plan with long open area from front to back of home. Updated with new paint, flooring, tile and appliances. Tile backsplash in kitchen. Tile floor in entry, bath and at shower surround. Covered front porch. Storage shed in back and additional storage in crawlspace. Stack washer and dryer included. Great location near National Western Complex, Coliseum, RINO/River North. Easy I70, I25 and Downtown Denver access.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



