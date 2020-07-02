4690 Ceylon Court

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ca5cb701e ----

***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.***



4 Bedroom (one non-conforming), 2.5 Bath Home with 1986 sq ft of living space located in the heart of Green Valley Ranch.



Tile entry leads to spacious Great Room with gas fireplace.



Kitchen includes stainless appliances, laminate floor and plenty of counter space.



Master Suite features updated full Bath, extra set of private sinks and spacious walk-in closet.



Quaint Loft that can be used for Study or Play Area.



Finished Basement has non-conforming Bedroom and full Bath.



2 car attached Garage; Laundry Room with full size, front loading W/D.



Ceiling Fan; Alarm optional; Sprinkler system; Central air.



Plenty of Outdoor Living Space with large front and back yard.



LOCATION!! Blocks from Town Center Park with includes playground, pond, skate park and baseball diamond as well as Denver Library, Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center, GVR Golf Course, Town Center Shopping featuring restaurants, local pub and grocery.



Close proximity to many schools such as GVR DSST, Highline Academy, Pitt Weaker K-8 and Soar Charter.



Convenient and easy access to DIA, I-70, I-225, Light Rail, Anschutz Medical Campus and Northfield Shopping.



Available April 30th



Close To Schools

Town Center Park

Walking Distance To Gvr Recreation Center

Walking Distance To Town Center