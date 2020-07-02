All apartments in Denver
4690 Ceylon Court

4690 Ceylon Court · No Longer Available
Location

4690 Ceylon Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ca5cb701e ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.***

4 Bedroom (one non-conforming), 2.5 Bath Home with 1986 sq ft of living space located in the heart of Green Valley Ranch.

Tile entry leads to spacious Great Room with gas fireplace.

Kitchen includes stainless appliances, laminate floor and plenty of counter space.

Master Suite features updated full Bath, extra set of private sinks and spacious walk-in closet.

Quaint Loft that can be used for Study or Play Area.

Finished Basement has non-conforming Bedroom and full Bath.

2 car attached Garage; Laundry Room with full size, front loading W/D.

Ceiling Fan; Alarm optional; Sprinkler system; Central air.

Plenty of Outdoor Living Space with large front and back yard.

LOCATION!! Blocks from Town Center Park with includes playground, pond, skate park and baseball diamond as well as Denver Library, Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center, GVR Golf Course, Town Center Shopping featuring restaurants, local pub and grocery.

Close proximity to many schools such as GVR DSST, Highline Academy, Pitt Weaker K-8 and Soar Charter.

Convenient and easy access to DIA, I-70, I-225, Light Rail, Anschutz Medical Campus and Northfield Shopping.

Available April 30th

Close To Schools
Town Center Park
Walking Distance To Gvr Recreation Center
Walking Distance To Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4690 Ceylon Court have any available units?
4690 Ceylon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4690 Ceylon Court have?
Some of 4690 Ceylon Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4690 Ceylon Court currently offering any rent specials?
4690 Ceylon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4690 Ceylon Court pet-friendly?
No, 4690 Ceylon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4690 Ceylon Court offer parking?
Yes, 4690 Ceylon Court offers parking.
Does 4690 Ceylon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4690 Ceylon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4690 Ceylon Court have a pool?
No, 4690 Ceylon Court does not have a pool.
Does 4690 Ceylon Court have accessible units?
No, 4690 Ceylon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4690 Ceylon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4690 Ceylon Court does not have units with dishwashers.

