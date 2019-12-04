4668 E Yale Ave

Amenities

Adorable 4 Bedroom Ranch In University Hills! - This adorable, fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home offers easy access to I-25 and is walking distance to Denver light rail! This beautiful home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, living room fireplace & many updates through-out the house. The private back yard includes a beautiful and cozy patio and is the perfect space for entertaining and relaxing after work.

This home comes with the option of being furnished or unfurnished and is pet friendly!



(RLNE5513520)