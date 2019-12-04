All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

4668 E Yale Ave

4668 East Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4668 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 4 Bedroom Ranch In University Hills! - This adorable, fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home offers easy access to I-25 and is walking distance to Denver light rail! This beautiful home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, living room fireplace & many updates through-out the house. The private back yard includes a beautiful and cozy patio and is the perfect space for entertaining and relaxing after work.
This home comes with the option of being furnished or unfurnished and is pet friendly!

(RLNE5513520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4668 E Yale Ave have any available units?
4668 E Yale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4668 E Yale Ave have?
Some of 4668 E Yale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4668 E Yale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4668 E Yale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 E Yale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4668 E Yale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4668 E Yale Ave offer parking?
No, 4668 E Yale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4668 E Yale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4668 E Yale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 E Yale Ave have a pool?
No, 4668 E Yale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4668 E Yale Ave have accessible units?
No, 4668 E Yale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4668 E Yale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4668 E Yale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

