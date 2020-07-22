All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

4641 W 26th Avenue

4641 West 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4641 West 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4641 W 26th Avenue Available 10/09/19 Brick Tudor By Sloans Lake - Newly renovated single family home located just two blocks from Sloan's Lake. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs, hardwood floors, bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large living space plus bonus sun room. Large third bed or second living space downstairs with bath and laundry room. Central Air puts the cherry on top. Private, fenced in, backyard oasis. Blocks to Sloan's Lake and Edgewater Strip. Highlands Square and downtown Denver are both within an easy bike or bus ride. There is a small 1 car garage, a shed in back, and a carport as well.

(RLNE5185438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 W 26th Avenue have any available units?
4641 W 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 W 26th Avenue have?
Some of 4641 W 26th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 W 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4641 W 26th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 W 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4641 W 26th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4641 W 26th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4641 W 26th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4641 W 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 W 26th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 W 26th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4641 W 26th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4641 W 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4641 W 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 W 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 W 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
