Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4641 W 26th Avenue Available 10/09/19 Brick Tudor By Sloans Lake - Newly renovated single family home located just two blocks from Sloan's Lake. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs, hardwood floors, bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large living space plus bonus sun room. Large third bed or second living space downstairs with bath and laundry room. Central Air puts the cherry on top. Private, fenced in, backyard oasis. Blocks to Sloan's Lake and Edgewater Strip. Highlands Square and downtown Denver are both within an easy bike or bus ride. There is a small 1 car garage, a shed in back, and a carport as well.



(RLNE5185438)