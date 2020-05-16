4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated playground

Awesome Remodeled Condo! Jacuzzi tub, New Everything! READY TO GO! - Cozy 1 story condo community has an awesome remodeled. 1 Br 1 Ba ready to call home.



Just Minutes to Denver, or head west to the Mountains. This condo is a 0.3 mile walk , to Lakewood Gulch Trail, and it's just 0.5 miles to get to Martinez Park, with softball field, basketball court and playground? Lakewood Gulch Trail goes another 2 miles, through Dry Creek Park, Sanchez Park, Rude Park, all the way to Platte River Trail, which is 28.5 miles long! All these trails can be accessed from just 0.3 miles from this condo! Lakewood Golf Course is just over a mile away.



Clean and Fresh, Move in Ready, Close to EVERYTHING!



Located at 4665 W. 6th Ave #5. Denver, CO 80204



Renting for 1150.00 per month

One time Deposit is $1150.00

Applications are $35.00

$50 flat rate fee for water, sewer, trash



BRAND NEW EVERYTHING.

FULL kitchen package with Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

Kitchen island

Laundry onsite and close by.

1 assigned parking space.

Fresh paint

Brand new plank flooring

Marble counters

Glass tile backsplash

Glass French doors

Beautifully tiled Jacuzzi Tub

Heat is paid



Electric is not included averages about $20-$40. Small lawn space in front of unit for grill or pets.



Will consider small dogs on a case by case basis and with additional security deposit.



Don't get stuck in an apartment complex enjoy fewer neighbors in this great condo!



To schedule a tour please text, call, or email and reference W. 6th Ave.

970-391-1943



Applications on our website:

You will need:

ID's

Verification of Income meeting 3x the rent amount per month is required

Our background and credit check is quick.



Glad to help.

Jason Jones

Listed by Atlas Real Estate Group



