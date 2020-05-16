All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1

4625 W 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4625 W 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Remodeled Condo! Jacuzzi tub, New Everything! READY TO GO! - Cozy 1 story condo community has an awesome remodeled. 1 Br 1 Ba ready to call home.

Just Minutes to Denver, or head west to the Mountains. This condo is a 0.3 mile walk , to Lakewood Gulch Trail, and it's just 0.5 miles to get to Martinez Park, with softball field, basketball court and playground? Lakewood Gulch Trail goes another 2 miles, through Dry Creek Park, Sanchez Park, Rude Park, all the way to Platte River Trail, which is 28.5 miles long! All these trails can be accessed from just 0.3 miles from this condo! Lakewood Golf Course is just over a mile away.

Clean and Fresh, Move in Ready, Close to EVERYTHING!

Located at 4665 W. 6th Ave #5. Denver, CO 80204

Renting for 1150.00 per month
One time Deposit is $1150.00
Applications are $35.00
$50 flat rate fee for water, sewer, trash

BRAND NEW EVERYTHING.
FULL kitchen package with Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave.
Kitchen island
Laundry onsite and close by.
1 assigned parking space.
Fresh paint
Brand new plank flooring
Marble counters
Glass tile backsplash
Glass French doors
Beautifully tiled Jacuzzi Tub
Heat is paid

Electric is not included averages about $20-$40. Small lawn space in front of unit for grill or pets.

Will consider small dogs on a case by case basis and with additional security deposit.

Don't get stuck in an apartment complex enjoy fewer neighbors in this great condo!

To schedule a tour please text, call, or email and reference W. 6th Ave.
970-391-1943

Applications on our website:
You will need:
ID's
Verification of Income meeting 3x the rent amount per month is required
Our background and credit check is quick.

Glad to help.
Jason Jones
Listed by Atlas Real Estate Group

(RLNE4173746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 have any available units?
4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 have?
Some of 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 W 6th Ave - Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
