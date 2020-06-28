4605 S Yosemite St Unit 7.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Tranquil 3 bedroom home west of Cherry Creek Reservoir - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently



This charming townhouse has vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan and large windows letting it lots of light. The kitchen has a dishwasher, ice maker, and a microwave. There are beautiful hard wood floors on the main floor the living room, kitchen and dining areas and carpet in the bedrooms and the finished basement. Enjoy a cozy gas fireplace in the colder months and stay cool in the summer with the central AC. The master bathroom has a 5-piece master bath and a spacious walk in closet. The basement has a family room and a laundry room outfitted with a full size washer and dryer.



A small stream runs along the side of the home which is on a quiet low traffic street. The back yard area has a private patio and a small garden area providing tranquil place living space.



The community has an outdoor swimming pool with hot tub, tennis and pickleball courts, and a clubhouse you can use for parties and events. There is easy access to both I-25 and I-225. You are just a mile from the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek Reservoir where youll find lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. The area has plenty of dining, nightlight, and shopping opportunities as well.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE5143859)