4605 S Yosemite St Unit 7.
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

4605 S Yosemite St Unit 7

4605 S Yosemite St · No Longer Available
Location

4605 S Yosemite St, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Tranquil 3 bedroom home west of Cherry Creek Reservoir - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently

This charming townhouse has vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan and large windows letting it lots of light. The kitchen has a dishwasher, ice maker, and a microwave. There are beautiful hard wood floors on the main floor the living room, kitchen and dining areas and carpet in the bedrooms and the finished basement. Enjoy a cozy gas fireplace in the colder months and stay cool in the summer with the central AC. The master bathroom has a 5-piece master bath and a spacious walk in closet. The basement has a family room and a laundry room outfitted with a full size washer and dryer.

A small stream runs along the side of the home which is on a quiet low traffic street. The back yard area has a private patio and a small garden area providing tranquil place living space.

The community has an outdoor swimming pool with hot tub, tennis and pickleball courts, and a clubhouse you can use for parties and events. There is easy access to both I-25 and I-225. You are just a mile from the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek Reservoir where youll find lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. The area has plenty of dining, nightlight, and shopping opportunities as well.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5143859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

