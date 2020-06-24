All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4568 Zenobia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4568 Zenobia Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

4568 Zenobia Street

4568 Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4568 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
2 bedroom 1 Bath Ranch in Berkley Neighborhood! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Berkley neighborhood. Across the street from recreation center and dog park. This home features hardwood floors, kitchen with range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher, full bath, spacious living room, and sunroom. Great yard that is perfect for entertaining and enjoying time outside.

Close distance to top restaurants and shops on Tennyson. Easy commute to Downtown and the Highway.

Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com

(RLNE4717170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4568 Zenobia Street have any available units?
4568 Zenobia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4568 Zenobia Street have?
Some of 4568 Zenobia Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4568 Zenobia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4568 Zenobia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4568 Zenobia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4568 Zenobia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4568 Zenobia Street offer parking?
No, 4568 Zenobia Street does not offer parking.
Does 4568 Zenobia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4568 Zenobia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4568 Zenobia Street have a pool?
No, 4568 Zenobia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4568 Zenobia Street have accessible units?
No, 4568 Zenobia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4568 Zenobia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4568 Zenobia Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University