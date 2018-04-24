All apartments in Denver
4568 Wolff Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:05 AM

4568 Wolff Street

4568 Wolff Street · (303) 433-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4568 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4568 Wolff Street · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated Berkeley Home - Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home on fantastic lot in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. New carpet and wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. Two bedrooms with large bathroom towards front of house. Secluded at the back of the home is a large master suite, with private entrance, fireplace, and en suite bathroom. The entire lot is xeriscaped for minimal maintenance, with a backyard deck and one off street parking space. One block to Berkeley Lake park, five minute walk to all the shops and restaurants on Tennyson Street. Easy access to I-70 and downtown.

(RLNE5246243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4568 Wolff Street have any available units?
4568 Wolff Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4568 Wolff Street have?
Some of 4568 Wolff Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4568 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
4568 Wolff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4568 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
No, 4568 Wolff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4568 Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 4568 Wolff Street does offer parking.
Does 4568 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4568 Wolff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4568 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 4568 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 4568 Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 4568 Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4568 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4568 Wolff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
