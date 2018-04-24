4568 Wolff Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated Berkeley Home - Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home on fantastic lot in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. New carpet and wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. Two bedrooms with large bathroom towards front of house. Secluded at the back of the home is a large master suite, with private entrance, fireplace, and en suite bathroom. The entire lot is xeriscaped for minimal maintenance, with a backyard deck and one off street parking space. One block to Berkeley Lake park, five minute walk to all the shops and restaurants on Tennyson Street. Easy access to I-70 and downtown.



(RLNE5246243)