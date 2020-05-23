All apartments in Denver
4564 Auckland Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4564 Auckland Ct

4564 Auckland Court · (319) 431-8909
Location

4564 Auckland Court, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4564 Auckland Ct · Avail. Jul 15

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
4564 Auckland Ct Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Coming SOON to Montbello!! - More PHOTOS coming soon for this wonderful home in Montbello!!

Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.

The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.

5564 Auckland Way. is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake

Rental Terms
Rent - $1995
Security Deposit - $1995
Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5848600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4564 Auckland Ct have any available units?
4564 Auckland Ct has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4564 Auckland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4564 Auckland Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4564 Auckland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4564 Auckland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4564 Auckland Ct offer parking?
No, 4564 Auckland Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4564 Auckland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4564 Auckland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4564 Auckland Ct have a pool?
No, 4564 Auckland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4564 Auckland Ct have accessible units?
No, 4564 Auckland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4564 Auckland Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4564 Auckland Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4564 Auckland Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4564 Auckland Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
