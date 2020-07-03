All apartments in Denver
4557 Decatur Street

4557 Decatur Street
Location

4557 Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
DESCRIPTION:
Come live in the highly sought out Sunnyside neighborhood in N.W. Denver, close to downtown! Enjoy conveniently close shopping, parks, night life, coffee shops, and much much more. This beautiful and charming brick home has everything you need.
Open basement layout can easily be used for 3rd bedroom. Currently being used as bedroom. Use a curtain drapery for privacy and dividing the space up.

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Washer
Dryer
Gas Range/Oven - Refrigerator - Dishwasher - Disposal
Granite Counter Tops
Updated Kitchen - great for entertaining
2nd refrigerator in basement
Hardwood Floors
Central Heat
Large Open Layout
Front Patio
Front Driveway - 2 cars will easily fit, potentially 3.
2 Car Detached Garage (optional - price reflects house w/ 2 car garage space)
(Can deduct $100 per space)

TERMS and DETAILS:
Current lease in place, ending on Jan. 17th, 2020.
Term: 1 year
Shorter Leases Available for Premium Price - call for details.
Pets Okay: $250 Pet Deposit Per Pet, $25 Pet Fee Per Pet Per Month.
Rent: $3300
Deposit: $3300
Tenant pays Utilities
Application needed for each person 18 and older.
Application cost - $25 per person
No Admin Fee
No Additional Move in costs to resident from mgmt. or owners

Call to set up a showing Today! or Call for more information. Need 24 hr. notice to show.

QUALIFYING CRITERIA:
Provide proof of income equivalent to $8250 / Month - gross income (before taxes are taken out)
No Prior Evictions
No Prior Felony
No Monies owed to Mgmt. Company or Landlord
Credit Score of 650 or Higher
Good Renters History

ADDITIONAL AVAIL. SPACE TO RENT (OPTIONAL):
This property's 2 Car "Detached" Garage has a 1 bed room 1 bath ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit), that has been built and positioned above the Garage Space. The Garage Space and the ADU have completely separate entries.
- To rent the ADU, an additional $1400 a month would be added to house rent of $3300 making total monthly rent equal to: $4700 a month in rent.
- current tenant occupies space until February 1st, 2020
- NOTE: if ADU is not desired to rent in addition to house, you will need to know that the ADU will be used as a separate rental with other tenant(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 Decatur Street have any available units?
4557 Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 Decatur Street have?
Some of 4557 Decatur Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
4557 Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
No, 4557 Decatur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4557 Decatur Street offer parking?
Yes, 4557 Decatur Street offers parking.
Does 4557 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4557 Decatur Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 4557 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 4557 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 4557 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4557 Decatur Street has units with dishwashers.

