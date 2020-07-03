4557 Decatur Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

DESCRIPTION:

Come live in the highly sought out Sunnyside neighborhood in N.W. Denver, close to downtown! Enjoy conveniently close shopping, parks, night life, coffee shops, and much much more. This beautiful and charming brick home has everything you need.

Open basement layout can easily be used for 3rd bedroom. Currently being used as bedroom. Use a curtain drapery for privacy and dividing the space up.



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Washer

Dryer

Gas Range/Oven - Refrigerator - Dishwasher - Disposal

Granite Counter Tops

Updated Kitchen - great for entertaining

2nd refrigerator in basement

Hardwood Floors

Central Heat

Large Open Layout

Front Patio

Front Driveway - 2 cars will easily fit, potentially 3.

2 Car Detached Garage (optional - price reflects house w/ 2 car garage space)

(Can deduct $100 per space)



TERMS and DETAILS:

Current lease in place, ending on Jan. 17th, 2020.

Term: 1 year

Shorter Leases Available for Premium Price - call for details.

Pets Okay: $250 Pet Deposit Per Pet, $25 Pet Fee Per Pet Per Month.

Rent: $3300

Deposit: $3300

Tenant pays Utilities

Application needed for each person 18 and older.

Application cost - $25 per person

No Admin Fee

No Additional Move in costs to resident from mgmt. or owners



Call to set up a showing Today! or Call for more information. Need 24 hr. notice to show.



QUALIFYING CRITERIA:

Provide proof of income equivalent to $8250 / Month - gross income (before taxes are taken out)

No Prior Evictions

No Prior Felony

No Monies owed to Mgmt. Company or Landlord

Credit Score of 650 or Higher

Good Renters History



ADDITIONAL AVAIL. SPACE TO RENT (OPTIONAL):

This property's 2 Car "Detached" Garage has a 1 bed room 1 bath ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit), that has been built and positioned above the Garage Space. The Garage Space and the ADU have completely separate entries.

- To rent the ADU, an additional $1400 a month would be added to house rent of $3300 making total monthly rent equal to: $4700 a month in rent.

- current tenant occupies space until February 1st, 2020

- NOTE: if ADU is not desired to rent in addition to house, you will need to know that the ADU will be used as a separate rental with other tenant(s).