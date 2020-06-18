Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar 24hr gym parking garage pet friendly

4531 W. 36th Ave Available 09/07/19 Desirable 3BD, 3BA West Highlands Home with 2-Car Garage, Walk to Tennyson Street - Phenomenal location in one of the Highlands best neighborhoods. Walking distance to shopping and dining on Tennyson St, 38th Ave, 32nd Ave and much more! Spacious layout with updated kitchen and large basement with plenty of extra storage space. Enjoy all that this home and neighborhood have to offer and schedule a tour today @ Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One dog is negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.

*There will be two portable a/c units for the Tenant to use.

*Lease Initiation Fee: equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change. Water fee may increase depending on the number of occupants.



No Cats Allowed



