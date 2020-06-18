All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

4531 W. 36th Ave

4531 West 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4531 West 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
4531 W. 36th Ave Available 09/07/19 Desirable 3BD, 3BA West Highlands Home with 2-Car Garage, Walk to Tennyson Street - Phenomenal location in one of the Highlands best neighborhoods. Walking distance to shopping and dining on Tennyson St, 38th Ave, 32nd Ave and much more! Spacious layout with updated kitchen and large basement with plenty of extra storage space. Enjoy all that this home and neighborhood have to offer and schedule a tour today @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One dog is negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*There will be two portable a/c units for the Tenant to use.
*Lease Initiation Fee: equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change. Water fee may increase depending on the number of occupants.

www.keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3340002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 W. 36th Ave have any available units?
4531 W. 36th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4531 W. 36th Ave have?
Some of 4531 W. 36th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 W. 36th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4531 W. 36th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 W. 36th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4531 W. 36th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4531 W. 36th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4531 W. 36th Ave offers parking.
Does 4531 W. 36th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4531 W. 36th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 W. 36th Ave have a pool?
No, 4531 W. 36th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4531 W. 36th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4531 W. 36th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 W. 36th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4531 W. 36th Ave has units with dishwashers.
