Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4525 West 10th Avenue
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:31 AM

4525 West 10th Avenue

4525 West 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4525 West 10th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Charming Home in the heart of Denver!! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom remodeled home with enclosed front porch sun room great for relaxation! Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven, custom cabinets, and a good sized dining area. Spacious sized living room with shining hardwood floors through out. You will love the main floor living with no stairs. New windows, new vanities, new tile, new fixtures, new interior and exterior paint and more! Attached 1 car garage. Large backyard with shed. Don't miss out on owning this great starter home!!!

(RLNE4727816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 West 10th Avenue have any available units?
4525 West 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 West 10th Avenue have?
Some of 4525 West 10th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 West 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4525 West 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 West 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 West 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4525 West 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4525 West 10th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4525 West 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 West 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 West 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4525 West 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4525 West 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4525 West 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 West 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 West 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
