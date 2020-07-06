451 S Sherman Street

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in Washington Park West neighborhood! Large great room with 9 Ft ceilings, built-in cabinets to access decorative fireplace, oversize vinyl windows for great lighting. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances with 3 season sun room of kitchen. Beautiful tile completes the full bathroom. One car detached garage and fenced yard. Easy access to I25, Downtown, Art District, Cherry Creek, plenty of restaurant and shops close by. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com