Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:35 PM

451 S Sherman Street

451 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

451 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in Washington Park West neighborhood! Large great room with 9 Ft ceilings, built-in cabinets to access decorative fireplace, oversize vinyl windows for great lighting. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances with 3 season sun room of kitchen. Beautiful tile completes the full bathroom. One car detached garage and fenced yard. Easy access to I25, Downtown, Art District, Cherry Creek, plenty of restaurant and shops close by. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 S Sherman Street have any available units?
451 S Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 S Sherman Street have?
Some of 451 S Sherman Street's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 S Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 S Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 S Sherman Street pet-friendly?
No, 451 S Sherman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 451 S Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 451 S Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 451 S Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 S Sherman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 S Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 451 S Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 451 S Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 451 S Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 S Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 S Sherman Street has units with dishwashers.

