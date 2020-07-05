45 South Albion Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/795dda909c ---- This gorgeous, move-in ready home instantly welcomes you to the neighborhood. This home features a kitchen with 42\" cabinets, soft close drawers, slide-out hidden shelving and slab granite counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floors highlight the main and upstairs levels. Second story features spacious master bedroom and second bedroom, both offering en suite bathrooms. Third room in the basement offers porcelain tile floors with radiant heat! Use it as a second master bedroom, recreation room, guest room or office. Spacious yard with deck, great for entertaining! This Stunning home comes with all major appliances, central air, and an attached garage! Enjoy nearby Cranmer Park and all that Cherry Creek Shopping District has to offer! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Central A/C Dog Run Finished Basement Forced Air Private Fenced Yard Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace