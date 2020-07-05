All apartments in Denver
45 South Albion Street

45 South Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 South Albion Street, Denver, CO 80246
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/795dda909c ---- This gorgeous, move-in ready home instantly welcomes you to the neighborhood. This home features a kitchen with 42\" cabinets, soft close drawers, slide-out hidden shelving and slab granite counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floors highlight the main and upstairs levels. Second story features spacious master bedroom and second bedroom, both offering en suite bathrooms. Third room in the basement offers porcelain tile floors with radiant heat! Use it as a second master bedroom, recreation room, guest room or office. Spacious yard with deck, great for entertaining! This Stunning home comes with all major appliances, central air, and an attached garage! Enjoy nearby Cranmer Park and all that Cherry Creek Shopping District has to offer! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Central A/C Dog Run Finished Basement Forced Air Private Fenced Yard Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 South Albion Street have any available units?
45 South Albion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 South Albion Street have?
Some of 45 South Albion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 South Albion Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 South Albion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 South Albion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 South Albion Street is pet friendly.
Does 45 South Albion Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 South Albion Street offers parking.
Does 45 South Albion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 South Albion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 South Albion Street have a pool?
No, 45 South Albion Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 South Albion Street have accessible units?
No, 45 South Albion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 South Albion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 South Albion Street does not have units with dishwashers.

