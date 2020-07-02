All apartments in Denver
4480 Utica Street

4480 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

4480 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW LEASED AND NO LONGER AVAILABLE!

Spacious Updated Home ONE BLOCK from the Historic Tennyson Street District!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or up to 30 days out from today's date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs are permitted. No other pet species.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently. com/properties/851782 (REMOVE SPACE before "com")

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley/Tennyson neighborhood
* Updated baths
* Washer and dryer included
* Central A/C and dual zone heat! (upper and lower level)
* Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system
* Raised garden beds with irrigation
* Detached 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 summer, $200 winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently. com/properties/851782 (REMOVE SPACE before "com")

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

