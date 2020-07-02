4480 Utica Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NOW LEASED AND NO LONGER AVAILABLE!



Spacious Updated Home ONE BLOCK from the Historic Tennyson Street District!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or up to 30 days out from today's date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs are permitted. No other pet species.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently. com/properties/851782 (REMOVE SPACE before "com")



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley/Tennyson neighborhood

* Updated baths

* Washer and dryer included

* Central A/C and dual zone heat! (upper and lower level)

* Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system

* Raised garden beds with irrigation

* Detached 2 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 summer, $200 winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently. com/properties/851782 (REMOVE SPACE before "com")



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.