4479 E Yale Ave Denver County

Great location off Yale Ave and Colorado with lots of amenities such as backdoor, parking, and yard.

* $1050 + deposit

* 4479 E. Yale Ave. in the heart of University Hills

* 1 bed, 1 bath, 650 SF close to shopping, bus, light-rail, I-25, and schools

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.

* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923

* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the View Details button and then the blue button.



