4479 E Yale Ave Denver County
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4479 E Yale Ave Denver County

4479 East Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

4479 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great location off Yale Ave and Colorado with lots of amenities such as backdoor, parking, and yard. - * Great location off Yale Ave and Colorado with lots of amenities such as backdoor, parking, and yard.
* $1050 + deposit
* 4479 E. Yale Ave. in the heart of University Hills
* 1 bed, 1 bath, 650 SF close to shopping, bus, light-rail, I-25, and schools
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.
* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923
* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the View Details button and then the blue button.

(RLNE5773183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County have any available units?
4479 E Yale Ave Denver County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
4479 E Yale Ave Denver County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County pet-friendly?
Yes, 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County is pet friendly.
Does 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County offer parking?
Yes, 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County offers parking.
Does 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County have a pool?
No, 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County have accessible units?
No, 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County have units with air conditioning?
No, 4479 E Yale Ave Denver County does not have units with air conditioning.

