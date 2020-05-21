4470 Newton St

Amenities
Charming remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in the heart to Berkeley/Tennyson neighborhood. Walking distance to Rocky Mountain Park, Berkeley Park, Tennyson street, and Safeway grocery store.
Upgraded finishes: Original refinished hardwood floors on main level, brand new LVT in basement, fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, LG washer/dryer, new furnace and A/C, and fully finished basement with large bonus room with egress window. Exterior is wired for 220 electric car charger.
Flat rate of $200 for electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash/recycle/composting to be paid monthly with rent. Cable on own. Driveway accommodates one car, plenty of street parking available.
Backyard has a carriage house at the back of the property, landlord lives in carriage house. Houses are not connected and the yard/properties will be divided by a fence.
Credit score requirement: minimum 650
Cats ok, Dogs ok (50lb max) - 2 pet max; $30 pet rent per animal/per month. $150 non-refundable pet fee and a $150 refundable pet deposit.
NON SMOKING property.
$45 application fee (non-refundable), which includes a credit check, job and rental history, income verification, and evictions.
Contact for showing.