4470 Newton St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in the heart to Berkeley/Tennyson neighborhood. Walking distance to Rocky Mountain Park, Berkeley Park, Tennyson street, and Safeway grocery store.



Upgraded finishes: Original refinished hardwood floors on main level, brand new LVT in basement, fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, LG washer/dryer, new furnace and A/C, and fully finished basement with large bonus room with egress window. Exterior is wired for 220 electric car charger.



Flat rate of $200 for electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash/recycle/composting to be paid monthly with rent. Cable on own. Driveway accommodates one car, plenty of street parking available.



Backyard has a carriage house at the back of the property, landlord lives in carriage house. Houses are not connected and the yard/properties will be divided by a fence.



Credit score requirement: minimum 650



Cats ok, Dogs ok (50lb max) - 2 pet max; $30 pet rent per animal/per month. $150 non-refundable pet fee and a $150 refundable pet deposit.



NON SMOKING property.



$45 application fee (non-refundable), which includes a credit check, job and rental history, income verification, and evictions.



Contact for showing.