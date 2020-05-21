All apartments in Denver
4470 Newton St

4470 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4470 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in the heart to Berkeley/Tennyson neighborhood. Walking distance to Rocky Mountain Park, Berkeley Park, Tennyson street, and Safeway grocery store.

Upgraded finishes: Original refinished hardwood floors on main level, brand new LVT in basement, fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, LG washer/dryer, new furnace and A/C, and fully finished basement with large bonus room with egress window. Exterior is wired for 220 electric car charger.

Flat rate of $200 for electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash/recycle/composting to be paid monthly with rent. Cable on own. Driveway accommodates one car, plenty of street parking available.

Backyard has a carriage house at the back of the property, landlord lives in carriage house. Houses are not connected and the yard/properties will be divided by a fence.

Credit score requirement: minimum 650

Cats ok, Dogs ok (50lb max) - 2 pet max; $30 pet rent per animal/per month. $150 non-refundable pet fee and a $150 refundable pet deposit.

NON SMOKING property.

$45 application fee (non-refundable), which includes a credit check, job and rental history, income verification, and evictions.

Contact for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4470 Newton St have any available units?
4470 Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4470 Newton St have?
Some of 4470 Newton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4470 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
4470 Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4470 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4470 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 4470 Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 4470 Newton St offers parking.
Does 4470 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4470 Newton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4470 Newton St have a pool?
No, 4470 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 4470 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 4470 Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4470 Newton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4470 Newton St has units with dishwashers.
