Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:55 PM

4457 Zenobia Street

4457 Zenobia Street
Location

4457 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

A very nice updated 2 bedroom duplex unit. A wonderful kitchen awaits you as it has granite counters with unique tile backslash. There are stainless appliances and gas range. The floors in the living room and dining area are a nice dark wood with ceramic tile in the kitchen area.

There is a spacious basement that would allow for tons of storage. A washer and dryer are included. One of the amazing features of this home is a large 2 car garage with remotes. The backyard has a covered area for those hot summer days and there is a sprinkler system as well.

This neighborhood is fantastic and provides easy access to I-70 and Sheridan Blvd along with I-76 for access to the north. The ever popular Highlands is nearby and The Tennyson Street area with restaurants and pubs is within walking distance. There are hiking and biking area very nearby and of course Willis Case Golf Course.

An amazing property awaits you. Available right away.

Pets - 1 Dog
Utilities included - Trash, Water
Laundry - W/D
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Yes
School District -Denver

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4457 Zenobia Street have any available units?
4457 Zenobia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4457 Zenobia Street have?
Some of 4457 Zenobia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4457 Zenobia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4457 Zenobia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4457 Zenobia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4457 Zenobia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4457 Zenobia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4457 Zenobia Street offers parking.
Does 4457 Zenobia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4457 Zenobia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4457 Zenobia Street have a pool?
No, 4457 Zenobia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4457 Zenobia Street have accessible units?
No, 4457 Zenobia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4457 Zenobia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4457 Zenobia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

