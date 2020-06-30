All apartments in Denver
4432 Columbine St

4432 Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

4432 Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Don't miss this chance to reside in this charming single-family home in the heart of the city. Enjoy as a two-bedroom or a one-bedroom with flex space. The kitchen is beautifully designed with new cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances. The bathroom is immaculate and is attached to the laundry room that has an includes a washer & dryer and cabinet space. Fenced yard in back with large gate. Deposit is one-months rent. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Deposit equal to one-months rent, pet deposit additional. $55/adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month reporting fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 Columbine St have any available units?
4432 Columbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 Columbine St have?
Some of 4432 Columbine St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 Columbine St currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Columbine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Columbine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4432 Columbine St is pet friendly.
Does 4432 Columbine St offer parking?
No, 4432 Columbine St does not offer parking.
Does 4432 Columbine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4432 Columbine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Columbine St have a pool?
Yes, 4432 Columbine St has a pool.
Does 4432 Columbine St have accessible units?
No, 4432 Columbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Columbine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 Columbine St does not have units with dishwashers.

