Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:05 AM

4430 Elm Court

4430 North Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

4430 North Elm Court, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Updated Home w/ Newly Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: May 22, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 dogs are permitted with breed approval. No other pet breeds.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/644314?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Brand new finished basement w/ 2 bedrooms and bathroom, plenty of storage
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* New front load washer and dryer included
* ENORMOUS front and back yards
* Detached 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/644314?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 Elm Court have any available units?
4430 Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4430 Elm Court have?
Some of 4430 Elm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
4430 Elm Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 Elm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4430 Elm Court is pet friendly.
Does 4430 Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 4430 Elm Court does offer parking.
Does 4430 Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 Elm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 Elm Court have a pool?
No, 4430 Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 4430 Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 4430 Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
