4421 Yates Street

Awesome Updated Townhome w/ Finished Basement, Large Master Bath & Private Fenced Yard!



AVAILABILITY DATE: 10 OCT 2018

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Newly remodeled with great finishes

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley neighborhood within walking distance to the Tennyson Arts District

* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances

* New front load washer and dryer included

* Private fenced back yards

* Detached 1 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water.

YARD: private back yard.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



This property does not accept Section 8 / Housing Assistance.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

