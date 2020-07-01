All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4421 Yates Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4421 Yates Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4421 Yates Street

4421 North Yates Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4421 North Yates Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome Updated Townhome w/ Finished Basement, Large Master Bath & Private Fenced Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: 10 OCT 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/679650

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Newly remodeled with great finishes
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley neighborhood within walking distance to the Tennyson Arts District
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* New front load washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yards
* Detached 1 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water.
YARD: private back yard.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/679650

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

This property does not accept Section 8 / Housing Assistance.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Yates Street have any available units?
4421 Yates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Yates Street have?
Some of 4421 Yates Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Yates Street currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Yates Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Yates Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 Yates Street is pet friendly.
Does 4421 Yates Street offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Yates Street offers parking.
Does 4421 Yates Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 Yates Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Yates Street have a pool?
No, 4421 Yates Street does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Yates Street have accessible units?
No, 4421 Yates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Yates Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 Yates Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University