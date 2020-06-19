440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl

Amenities
Fantastic Location!!! On the south edge of Capitol Hill in the North Speer
neighborhood, you'll enjoy close access to plenty of restaurants, cafes, shops and
bars all within blocks. The location is an urbanite's dream!!! Just a block and a half to
Alamo Placita Park and a few blocks to Governor's Park. The rental is on the main
floor with tenants in the upper unit and one in the basement unit. There is a shared
backyard that is partially shaded with a nice, vine-covered gazebo. There is shared
laundry and storage in the basement. The unit has 2-bedrooms and 1-bathroom,
wood floors, a fireplace and tons of vintage charm. Tenants are responsible for their
share of gas/electric and water/sewer.
Minimum 12 month lease.
Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcically >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.
Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application