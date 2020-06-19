440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl

Amenities

Fantastic Location!!! On the south edge of Capitol Hill in the North Speer

neighborhood, you'll enjoy close access to plenty of restaurants, cafes, shops and

bars all within blocks. The location is an urbanite's dream!!! Just a block and a half to

Alamo Placita Park and a few blocks to Governor's Park. The rental is on the main

floor with tenants in the upper unit and one in the basement unit. There is a shared

backyard that is partially shaded with a nice, vine-covered gazebo. There is shared

laundry and storage in the basement. The unit has 2-bedrooms and 1-bathroom,

wood floors, a fireplace and tons of vintage charm. Tenants are responsible for their

share of gas/electric and water/sewer.



Minimum 12 month lease.



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcically >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.



Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application