440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:33 AM

440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl

440 N Clarkson St · (844) 912-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic Location!!! On the south edge of Capitol Hill in the North Speer
neighborhood, you'll enjoy close access to plenty of restaurants, cafes, shops and
bars all within blocks. The location is an urbanite's dream!!! Just a block and a half to
Alamo Placita Park and a few blocks to Governor's Park. The rental is on the main
floor with tenants in the upper unit and one in the basement unit. There is a shared
backyard that is partially shaded with a nice, vine-covered gazebo. There is shared
laundry and storage in the basement. The unit has 2-bedrooms and 1-bathroom,
wood floors, a fireplace and tons of vintage charm. Tenants are responsible for their
share of gas/electric and water/sewer.

Minimum 12 month lease.

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcically >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.

Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl have any available units?
440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl have?
Some of 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl currently offering any rent specials?
440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl pet-friendly?
No, 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl offer parking?
No, 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl does not offer parking.
Does 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl have a pool?
No, 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl does not have a pool.
Does 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl have accessible units?
No, 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl does not have accessible units.
Does 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 N Clarkson St 1st Fl has units with dishwashers.
