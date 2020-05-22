All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

44 Monroe Street

44 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

44 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
**CHOOSE BETWEEN A 9 OR 12-MONTH LEASE!!**

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Cherry Creek will welcome you with 2,665 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include all new paint and carpet throughout, a great room, a rec room, washer and dryer in unit, a partially finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are biking/walking trails, a library, and the many shopping/dining options of Cherry Creek Mall and Cherry Creek North Shops.

Nearby schools include Steck Elementary School, Hill Middle School, and George Washington High School.

Dogs allowed with owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry no cats.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Monroe Street have any available units?
44 Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Monroe Street have?
Some of 44 Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Monroe Street is pet friendly.
Does 44 Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 44 Monroe Street does offer parking.
Does 44 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 44 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 44 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
