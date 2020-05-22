44 Monroe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**CHOOSE BETWEEN A 9 OR 12-MONTH LEASE!!**



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Cherry Creek will welcome you with 2,665 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include all new paint and carpet throughout, a great room, a rec room, washer and dryer in unit, a partially finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are biking/walking trails, a library, and the many shopping/dining options of Cherry Creek Mall and Cherry Creek North Shops.



Nearby schools include Steck Elementary School, Hill Middle School, and George Washington High School.



Dogs allowed with owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry no cats.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



**CHOOSE BETWEEN A 9 OR 12-MONTH LEASE!!**



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.