436 Downing Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:44 AM

436 Downing Street

436 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

436 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Stunning brick, half duplex with an open floor plan, exposed brick updated in the past year to include refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counters, IKEA cabinets, a stainless steel gas range and Art of Board backsplash tiles, new lighting throughout, ceiling fans, modern bathroom and deep closets. Private/secure and beautifully maintained backyard with patio - includes BBQ grill. One off street parking spot.

Very secure and central location - walking distance to Safeway, dry cleaners, liquor store, yoga studio, numerous cafes on 6th Ave and restaurants. Alamo Placita and Washington Parks are just blocks away. Bike path and RTD bus route accessible.

DETAILS:
* 2 BD, 1 updated Jack & Jill bathroom
* Microwave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry in basement
* Hardwood floors
* Xeriscaped front yard
* Professionally designed landscaping in the private backyard with shed, small garden, sprinkler system (Tenant is responsible for upkeep!!!)
* Cable ready
* Deep reach-in closets
* Denver Country Club/Alamo Placita Park neighborhood
* Convenient to Cherry Creek shopping area, Washington Park, Alamo Placita Park, Cheeseman, Congress Park, Safeway, Trader Joes, bike path, bus line
* Non-smoking home
* Small dog negotiable

Tenants responsible for all utilities except water.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Downing Street have any available units?
436 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 Downing Street have?
Some of 436 Downing Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
436 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 436 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 436 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 436 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 436 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 436 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 436 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Downing Street has units with dishwashers.
