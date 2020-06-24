436 Downing Street

Amenities

Stunning brick, half duplex with an open floor plan, exposed brick updated in the past year to include refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counters, IKEA cabinets, a stainless steel gas range and Art of Board backsplash tiles, new lighting throughout, ceiling fans, modern bathroom and deep closets. Private/secure and beautifully maintained backyard with patio - includes BBQ grill. One off street parking spot.



Very secure and central location - walking distance to Safeway, dry cleaners, liquor store, yoga studio, numerous cafes on 6th Ave and restaurants. Alamo Placita and Washington Parks are just blocks away. Bike path and RTD bus route accessible.



DETAILS:

* 2 BD, 1 updated Jack & Jill bathroom

* Microwave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry in basement

* Hardwood floors

* Xeriscaped front yard

* Professionally designed landscaping in the private backyard with shed, small garden, sprinkler system (Tenant is responsible for upkeep!!!)

* Cable ready

* Deep reach-in closets

* Denver Country Club/Alamo Placita Park neighborhood

* Convenient to Cherry Creek shopping area, Washington Park, Alamo Placita Park, Cheeseman, Congress Park, Safeway, Trader Joes, bike path, bus line

* Non-smoking home

* Small dog negotiable



Tenants responsible for all utilities except water.

