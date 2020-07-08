All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

4352 Vallejo St

4352 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4352 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4352 Vallejo St Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 bd 2 ba in the up and coming Sunnyside neighborhood - Beautifully updated home in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Hardwood floors. Modern finishes. Open living room kitchen concept. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master suite. Enclosed back yard with a privacy fence. Detached garage. Located in the Sunnyside neighborhood means quick access to downtown, the Highlands, I-25 and I-70.

-Washer/dryer
-Dishwasher
-Hardwood floors
-Fireplace
-Privacy fence
-Air conditioning
-Detached garage

Rental Terms
Rent: $2595
Deposit: $2595
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE5764727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 Vallejo St have any available units?
4352 Vallejo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4352 Vallejo St have?
Some of 4352 Vallejo St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4352 Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
4352 Vallejo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 Vallejo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4352 Vallejo St is pet friendly.
Does 4352 Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 4352 Vallejo St offers parking.
Does 4352 Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4352 Vallejo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 4352 Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 4352 Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 4352 Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4352 Vallejo St has units with dishwashers.

