Amenities

4352 Vallejo St Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 bd 2 ba in the up and coming Sunnyside neighborhood - Beautifully updated home in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Hardwood floors. Modern finishes. Open living room kitchen concept. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master suite. Enclosed back yard with a privacy fence. Detached garage. Located in the Sunnyside neighborhood means quick access to downtown, the Highlands, I-25 and I-70.



-Washer/dryer

-Dishwasher

-Hardwood floors

-Fireplace

-Privacy fence

-Air conditioning

-Detached garage



Rental Terms

Rent: $2595

Deposit: $2595

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



Dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



(RLNE5764727)