4350 Stuart Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Home In Fantastic Berkeley Location - Location, location, location! Cute 3bedroom/1bath just steps from all the shops and restaurants of Tennyson street. One bedroom at front of house plus a huge master retreat at the back of the house for a perfect roommate set up or a couple with a guest room. One full bathroom off a cute, vintage kitchen with updated appliances. A small third bedroom makes a great office or nursery. Huge backyard is great for entertaining, with a manicured lawn and deck. One car garage plus carport with electric door off alley. Washer/Dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE5117327)