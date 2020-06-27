All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
435 Holly Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:52 PM

435 Holly Street

435 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

435 Holly Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL. Nicely done interior with hardwood floors and carpet. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Home sits up off Holly and enjoys openness and light from large windows. Backyard is very private and pleasant for outdoor barbecue with friends and family. Basement has the third bedroom, it's own bathroom, a large playroom and an office. Basement is an additional 1052 sq. Ft. Area. Washer and dryer are included. Small dogs with additional deposit. AVAILABLE NOW! 18 MONTH LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Holly Street have any available units?
435 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Holly Street have?
Some of 435 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 435 Holly Street offer parking?
No, 435 Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 435 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Holly Street have a pool?
Yes, 435 Holly Street has a pool.
Does 435 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 435 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
