435 Holly Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed pool bbq/grill

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL. Nicely done interior with hardwood floors and carpet. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Home sits up off Holly and enjoys openness and light from large windows. Backyard is very private and pleasant for outdoor barbecue with friends and family. Basement has the third bedroom, it's own bathroom, a large playroom and an office. Basement is an additional 1052 sq. Ft. Area. Washer and dryer are included. Small dogs with additional deposit. AVAILABLE NOW! 18 MONTH LEASE!