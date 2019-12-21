433 North Gilpin St

Amenities

Amazing location in the Country Club Historic District in Cherry Creek! Easy access to Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver in minutes! This 2 bedroom plus non-conforming bonus room w/ private bathroom and closet is FULL of vintage character! Beautiful hardwoods. Period details. Working antique boiler. Decorative fireplace. Retro built-ins. New blinds. Large basement. Tons of storage. Huge backyard! Detached garage for storage only. Front yard landscaping included in rent. Near top rated Bromwell Elementary School. 6 month lease preferred. Rent: $2200+$7 reporting & processing fee. Security Deposit: $2200. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. Pets allowed with deposit and owner approval. No Smoking. **IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or call 720.594.5013. Another property offered by Emily Erickson with Renters Warehouse.