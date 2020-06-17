All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

4322 Freeport Way

4322 Freeport Way · No Longer Available
Location

4322 Freeport Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom House in Great Location! Close to the Airport, Interstates, and more! - 4322 Freeport Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available May 1!

Come check out this HUGE house conveniently located off of Chambers Rd! Easy access to the airport, UCH, and more!

Features newer flooring, two living rooms, attached garage, spacious bedrooms, and large storage area in basement! Fenced backyard is perfect for pets.

- Open and spacious floor plan!
- Two living rooms
- Fireplace!
- Air conditioning
- Master bedroom with en suite bathroom!
- 2 additional bathrooms
- Fenced in back yard
- Garage with automatic door

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,195
Utilities: billed separately
Deposit: $2,195
Application: $35 per adult
Pets allowed (breed restrictions). $200 pet fee + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine!

Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent ($6,585)
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years
- No debt currently not being paid (credit cards, auto loans, money owed to past apartments)

To schedule your showing, text or email Derek Boone at: (615) 484-1259 or Derek.Boone@realatlas.com

(RLNE3442410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 Freeport Way have any available units?
4322 Freeport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 Freeport Way have?
Some of 4322 Freeport Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 Freeport Way currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Freeport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Freeport Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 Freeport Way is pet friendly.
Does 4322 Freeport Way offer parking?
Yes, 4322 Freeport Way offers parking.
Does 4322 Freeport Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 Freeport Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Freeport Way have a pool?
No, 4322 Freeport Way does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Freeport Way have accessible units?
No, 4322 Freeport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Freeport Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 Freeport Way does not have units with dishwashers.
