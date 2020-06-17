Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom House in Great Location! Close to the Airport, Interstates, and more! - 4322 Freeport Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available May 1!



Come check out this HUGE house conveniently located off of Chambers Rd! Easy access to the airport, UCH, and more!



Features newer flooring, two living rooms, attached garage, spacious bedrooms, and large storage area in basement! Fenced backyard is perfect for pets.



- Open and spacious floor plan!

- Two living rooms

- Fireplace!

- Air conditioning

- Master bedroom with en suite bathroom!

- 2 additional bathrooms

- Fenced in back yard

- Garage with automatic door



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,195

Utilities: billed separately

Deposit: $2,195

Application: $35 per adult

Pets allowed (breed restrictions). $200 pet fee + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine!



Requirements:

- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent ($6,585)

- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years

- No debt currently not being paid (credit cards, auto loans, money owed to past apartments)



To schedule your showing, text or email Derek Boone at: (615) 484-1259 or Derek.Boone@realatlas.com



(RLNE3442410)