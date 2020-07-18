Amenities

431 1st Ave Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Victorian in Baker/West Wash Park - Gorgeous well-cared for Victorian in the West Washington Park neighborhood, walking distance to Platte River trail, bars, restaurants, parks, gyms. This 3 bed, 1.5 bath is the definition of historic charm. Enjoy morning coffee in one of two bright sunrooms, or step outside to your low maintenance yard with potential for urban garden. Living spaces feature classic light fixtures, hardwood floors, original crown molding, decorative fireplace, built-in sideboard, and ceiling fans throughout. The spacious kitchen showcases granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, deep windowsills for your greenery, ample cabinets, and a huge pantry through the back sunroom. Large master bedroom has two closets and space for a sitting area. Two more bedrooms top off the second story. Bathrooms have European flush toilets and the master his/hers bath has a custom tub. Recently installed air conditioning is a luxury not common in these historic homes. You’ll love this vibrant safe neighborhood, and you’re only minutes from Cherry Creek, Downtown, and Washington Park. The pool table is included, wine cellar is not.

