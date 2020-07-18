All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 431 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
431 1st Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

431 1st Ave

431 East 1st Avenue · (303) 433-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

431 East 1st Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 431 1st Ave · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
431 1st Ave Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Victorian in Baker/West Wash Park - Gorgeous well-cared for Victorian in the West Washington Park neighborhood, walking distance to Platte River trail, bars, restaurants, parks, gyms. This 3 bed, 1.5 bath is the definition of historic charm. Enjoy morning coffee in one of two bright sunrooms, or step outside to your low maintenance yard with potential for urban garden. Living spaces feature classic light fixtures, hardwood floors, original crown molding, decorative fireplace, built-in sideboard, and ceiling fans throughout. The spacious kitchen showcases granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, deep windowsills for your greenery, ample cabinets, and a huge pantry through the back sunroom. Large master bedroom has two closets and space for a sitting area. Two more bedrooms top off the second story. Bathrooms have European flush toilets and the master his/hers bath has a custom tub. Recently installed air conditioning is a luxury not common in these historic homes. You’ll love this vibrant safe neighborhood, and you’re only minutes from Cherry Creek, Downtown, and Washington Park. The pool table is included, wine cellar is not.
****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillow’s Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website

(RLNE5913531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 1st Ave have any available units?
431 1st Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 1st Ave have?
Some of 431 1st Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
431 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 431 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 431 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 431 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 431 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 431 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 431 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 431 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 431 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 431 1st Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity