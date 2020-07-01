All apartments in Denver
4308 E 9th Ave 3-429
4308 E 9th Ave 3-429

4308 East 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4308 East 9th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
$500 OFF Luxury Two Bedroom One Bath- Cherry Creek - Property Id: 236855

SPECIAL: $500 OFF MOVE IN. Classy 2 bd. / 1 ba (Two for April, one ready June) with walkable retail, tree-lined streets, cafes, restaurants, parks- all matched by easy access to downtown, Cherry Creek and the rest of central Denver. This is where local charm in classic, high-class neighborhoods meets modern Denver.

*Mid-Rise Residences (4 Floors, 3 buildings)
*Panoramic View of Mount Evans + Rocky Mountains
*Designer Kitchens with Quartz Counters, Euro-style *Cabinets with Large Kitchen Pantries
*High-Class Moen Plumbing Fixtures
*Shaw Wood Plank Floor & Berber Style Carpet
*Custom Mud Bench at Entry
*GE Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Deep Kitchen Sink
*Luxurious Bathrooms: Quartz Counters, Porcelain Tile Floors, Full Height Subway Tile, Frameless Glass Showers
*GE Front Loading Washer & Dryer
*USB Charging Stations
*Large Walk in Closets with Built in Shelving
*Soaring 9'-16' Ceilings with Floor to Ceiling Windows & 8' High Entry Doors
*Personal Onsite Storage
*Spacious Patios & Decks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236855
Property Id 236855

(RLNE5736911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 have any available units?
4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 have?
Some of 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 currently offering any rent specials?
4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 is pet friendly.
Does 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 offer parking?
No, 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 does not offer parking.
Does 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 have a pool?
No, 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 does not have a pool.
Does 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 have accessible units?
No, 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 E 9th Ave 3-429 has units with dishwashers.

