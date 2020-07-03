4301 E 9th Ave

Amenities
Available 12/06/19 Spacious One Bedroom in Hale - Property Id: 160704
Broadstone on 9th is where local charm meets city energy. Your new home will have a modern-styled interior with chef-inspired kitchens, sleek counter tops throughout, and the latest finishes. Our community features styled amenities, sun-splashed pool scenes, sidewalk cafes, happy dogs, full pints, parks, smiles, and charming tree-lined streets of the ever-growing Hospital district. Home is here, and it's time to get living.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160704p
Property Id 160704
(RLNE5364722)