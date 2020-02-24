4300 Sheridan Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Perfect bungalow nestled on a great private yard! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with new hardwood floors throughout. Light and bright. Over-sized 2 car garage, brand new kitchen appliances (never used), washer and dryer on site. Backyard comes with outdoor furniture, fruitful areas for gardening, and a propane grill. Located in the booming Berkeley Park neighborhood, blocks to the Tennyson Street Shopping District, with great bars and restaurants, close to Berkeley Park and Sloan's Lake, Walk Score is 80. Great area to live in. Owner wishes she was still living here!



Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453