Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

4300 Sheridan Boulevard

4300 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Perfect bungalow nestled on a great private yard! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with new hardwood floors throughout. Light and bright. Over-sized 2 car garage, brand new kitchen appliances (never used), washer and dryer on site. Backyard comes with outdoor furniture, fruitful areas for gardening, and a propane grill. Located in the booming Berkeley Park neighborhood, blocks to the Tennyson Street Shopping District, with great bars and restaurants, close to Berkeley Park and Sloan's Lake, Walk Score is 80. Great area to live in. Owner wishes she was still living here!

Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Sheridan Boulevard have any available units?
4300 Sheridan Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 Sheridan Boulevard have?
Some of 4300 Sheridan Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Sheridan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Sheridan Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Sheridan Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4300 Sheridan Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4300 Sheridan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Sheridan Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4300 Sheridan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Sheridan Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Sheridan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4300 Sheridan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Sheridan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4300 Sheridan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Sheridan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Sheridan Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

