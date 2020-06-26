All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

429 Steele St

429 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
A stunning European oasis tucked into the heart of Cherry Creek! - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.

A wrought iron gate welcomes you as you enter through manicured boxwoods which surround two private stone courtyards. A grand iron and glass front door opens to a sky lit foyer soaring two stories high, a sweeping wrought-iron staircase and 5 foot French chandelier. Enjoy an open concept with floor to ceiling windows, stone and wood floors, surround sound speakers, 10 foot ceilings, 14 inch crown moldings and French doors leading to two patios. The chefs kitchen has sub zero/high end appliances, granite countertops, wine cooler bar and separate eating area. A cozy family room adjoins the kitchen and features an impressive stone fireplace. The Italian marble master bath includes a steam shower, antique stained glass window, jetted tub and double vanities with silver sinks. The master bedroom features a lighted coffered ceiling, Juliet balcony and separate seating area with a marble fireplace. An enormous custom designed walk-in master closet is everyones dream. The lower level family room with floor to ceiling shelving is ideal for a home theater or office. Guest bedrooms are en-suite with large walk in closets. No detail has been overlooked in this one-of-a kind home.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in total rent.
Gas & electric will be tenant responsible bills.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4973066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Steele St have any available units?
429 Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Steele St have?
Some of 429 Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
429 Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 429 Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 429 Steele St offers parking.
Does 429 Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Steele St have a pool?
No, 429 Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 429 Steele St have accessible units?
No, 429 Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Steele St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Steele St has units with dishwashers.
