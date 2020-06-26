429 Steele St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

A stunning European oasis tucked into the heart of Cherry Creek! - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.



A wrought iron gate welcomes you as you enter through manicured boxwoods which surround two private stone courtyards. A grand iron and glass front door opens to a sky lit foyer soaring two stories high, a sweeping wrought-iron staircase and 5 foot French chandelier. Enjoy an open concept with floor to ceiling windows, stone and wood floors, surround sound speakers, 10 foot ceilings, 14 inch crown moldings and French doors leading to two patios. The chefs kitchen has sub zero/high end appliances, granite countertops, wine cooler bar and separate eating area. A cozy family room adjoins the kitchen and features an impressive stone fireplace. The Italian marble master bath includes a steam shower, antique stained glass window, jetted tub and double vanities with silver sinks. The master bedroom features a lighted coffered ceiling, Juliet balcony and separate seating area with a marble fireplace. An enormous custom designed walk-in master closet is everyones dream. The lower level family room with floor to ceiling shelving is ideal for a home theater or office. Guest bedrooms are en-suite with large walk in closets. No detail has been overlooked in this one-of-a kind home.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in total rent.

Gas & electric will be tenant responsible bills.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



