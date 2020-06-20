All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

4245 N Pecos Street

4245 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

4245 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4245 N Pecos Street Available 08/01/19 Remodeled Ranch in Sunnyside - Beautiful, remodeled ranch situated on great lot. Walk in to an open floor plan with high ceilings and abundant natural light. Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large, open dining and living area. Cozy office with french doors and a half bathroom round out front of house. Three bedrooms and two full baths in the rear, including large master en suite with plenty of closet space and updated bath. Fenced in backyard oasis with patio and maintenance free lawn. Two car garage plus more off street parking. Central Air adds the cherry on top. Less then a block to the neighborhood coffee shop, walking distance to parks and restaurants. Easy access to highway an downtown.

(RLNE4963466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 N Pecos Street have any available units?
4245 N Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 N Pecos Street have?
Some of 4245 N Pecos Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 N Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
4245 N Pecos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 N Pecos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 N Pecos Street is pet friendly.
Does 4245 N Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 4245 N Pecos Street offers parking.
Does 4245 N Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 N Pecos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 N Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 4245 N Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 4245 N Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 4245 N Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 N Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 N Pecos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
