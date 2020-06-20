Amenities

4245 N Pecos Street Available 08/01/19 Remodeled Ranch in Sunnyside - Beautiful, remodeled ranch situated on great lot. Walk in to an open floor plan with high ceilings and abundant natural light. Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large, open dining and living area. Cozy office with french doors and a half bathroom round out front of house. Three bedrooms and two full baths in the rear, including large master en suite with plenty of closet space and updated bath. Fenced in backyard oasis with patio and maintenance free lawn. Two car garage plus more off street parking. Central Air adds the cherry on top. Less then a block to the neighborhood coffee shop, walking distance to parks and restaurants. Easy access to highway an downtown.



(RLNE4963466)