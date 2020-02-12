424 South Newton Street

Amenities
2016 construction with gorgeous kitchen!
AVAILABILITY DATE: November 01, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under)
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Built in 2016
* 3 bed/2.5 bath
* Gorgeous kitchen with large island!
* Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom
* Modern finishes throughout
* Fenced front and side yard
* Hot tub
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Large laundry room with sink!
* Central A/C
* Some kitchenware and furniture will be left at the property (contact manager for details)
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, driveway and street parking.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YARD: Fenced front and side yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 in summer, $150 in winter (gas, electric & water)
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult ($18 reports, $32 processing and labor. All adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*