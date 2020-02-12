All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 424 South Newton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
424 South Newton Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

424 South Newton Street

424 South Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

424 South Newton Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2016 construction with gorgeous kitchen!

AVAILABILITY DATE: November 01, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under)

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Built in 2016
* 3 bed/2.5 bath
* Gorgeous kitchen with large island!
* Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom
* Modern finishes throughout
* Fenced front and side yard
* Hot tub
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Large laundry room with sink!
* Central A/C
* Some kitchenware and furniture will be left at the property (contact manager for details)

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, driveway and street parking.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YARD: Fenced front and side yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 in summer, $150 in winter (gas, electric & water)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult ($18 reports, $32 processing and labor. All adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 South Newton Street have any available units?
424 South Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 South Newton Street have?
Some of 424 South Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 South Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
424 South Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 South Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 South Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 424 South Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 424 South Newton Street offers parking.
Does 424 South Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 South Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 South Newton Street have a pool?
No, 424 South Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 424 South Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 424 South Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 424 South Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 South Newton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University