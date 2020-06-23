All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4220 Pecos St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4220 Pecos St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

4220 Pecos St

4220 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4220 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
pet friendly
Charming 2BD, 1BA Updated Home in Sunnyside, Near Shopping and Dining with Easy Access to I-25 and I-70 - THE BASICS

RENT: $ 1,690
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off-street driveway for 2+ vehicles; additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*1 small dog negotiable
*There is a $40 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4477059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Pecos St have any available units?
4220 Pecos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Pecos St have?
Some of 4220 Pecos St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Pecos St currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Pecos St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Pecos St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 Pecos St is pet friendly.
Does 4220 Pecos St offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Pecos St does offer parking.
Does 4220 Pecos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 Pecos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Pecos St have a pool?
No, 4220 Pecos St does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Pecos St have accessible units?
No, 4220 Pecos St does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Pecos St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 Pecos St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University