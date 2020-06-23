4220 Pecos St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking pet friendly

Charming 2BD, 1BA Updated Home in Sunnyside, Near Shopping and Dining with Easy Access to I-25 and I-70 - THE BASICS



RENT: $ 1,690

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Off-street driveway for 2+ vehicles; additional street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*1 small dog negotiable

*There is a $40 monthly water fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



